Vivo X30 Pro Hands-On Images Leak, Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design

Vivo X30 Pro might also pack a periscope-style telephoto lens akin to the Vivo X30.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X30 Pro will be launched alongside the Vivo X30 on December 16 in China

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 Pro's hole-punch is said to house a 32-megapixel camera
  • The phone is rumoured to pack a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo X30 has been confirmed to offer dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) support

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro phones have been officially confirmed to launch on December 16, packing the Exynos 980 SoC and 5G support in tow. Ahead of the official launch, alleged live images of the Vivo X30 Pro have surfaced online, tipping a quad rear setup and what appears to be a periscope camera module akin to what the company has already teased in the Vivo X30 renders. Over at the front, the Vivo X30 Pro is shown flaunting a hole-punch housing a single selfie camera.

The alleged Vivo X30 Pro hands-on images come courtesy of Weibo, and they show a familiar design at the back that we've already seen in official Vivo X30 renders. There are three vertically-stacked camera sensors at the back and a rectangular module besides it that appears to be a telephoto lens with a periscope mechanism for facilitating optical zoom. We saw a similar arrangement on the Vivo X30 in its official teasers that also revealed up to 60x digital zoom support on the phone.

Vivo X30 Pro is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Exynos 980 5G SoC and is said to pair the Samsung SoC with up to 12GB RAM and a peak 256GB of onboard storage.The Vivo X30 Pro is rumoured to start at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, and CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB variant of the Vivo X30 Pro will reportedly set buyers back by and CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

Coming to the phone's quad rear camera setup, it is tipped to include a 64-megapixel main snapper with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be assisted by two 13-megapixel cameras and a 12-megapixel shooter as well. On the front, it is said to pack a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

Vivo X30 Pro

Vivo X30 Pro

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 980
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X30 Pro
