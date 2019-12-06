Technology News
Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Launch Set for December 16, Will Sport Exynos 980 5G SoC

Vivo X30 series is teased to include a telephoto camera capable of 60x zoom support.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 17:29 IST
Vivo X30 teasers have shown the back of the phone

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 series will pack a quad camera setup on the back
  • It will be powered by Exynos 980 5G SoC
  • Vivo is hosting an event in China to announce the new lineup

Vivo X30 series will launch on December 16, the company on Friday revealed. The company is hosting a press event on the day in China to announce the new lineup. Vivo is believed to launch two 5G smartphones at the event – Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. The Vivo X30 was first revealed by the company last month during its joint event with Samsung, at which the South Korean tech giant talked about the Exynos 980 5G that will be powering the Vivo X30 series.

Vivo announced the launch date for X30 series on Weibo. Thanks to the company's various official teasers so far, we already have some idea of what to expect to Vivo X30 series. The company has revealed the X30 series will pack a quad camera setup that will include a super zoom camera capable of 60x zoom. The company seems to be using the periscope style camera setup for the telephoto shooter. Additionally, as mentioned, the Vivo X30 series will use Samsung Exynos 980 5G SoC with support for both SA and NSA 5G modes.

We also know that Vivo is using a hole-punch display design for the front of the smartphone and will be offering the phone in three colour options - Coral, Black, and a mineral-coloured gradient finish. The screen size and other specifications remain unconfirmed.

If rumours are any indication, we will get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage in the Vivo X30. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to pack a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

Further reading: Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo, Vivo X30 specifications, Vivo X30 Pro specifications
