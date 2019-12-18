Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA

The Vivo X30 Pro 5G was launched just a day ago, and the phone is listed with a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Now, the phone has been spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM and a 512GB storage option as well. This suggests that Vivo may launch the Vivo X30 Pro in a new 12GB RAM option as well. Currently, the phone is up for pre-booking on the Vivo e-shop online, and is set to go on sale on December 24.

The TENAA listing of the Vivo X30 Pro 5G with model number V1938A has been spotted to add a new 12GB RAM option as well. It has also listed an additional 512GB storage option, suggesting that the Vivo X30 Pro 5G will be launched in a new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration in the future. There's no word from Vivo regarding the launch of this variant, and currently the Vivo website also offers the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option as the top-end model. This model is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 43,500), so the 12GB RAM option should be launched at an even higher price tag.

Vivo X30 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X30 Pro 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 9.0 and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Exynos 980 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is in 128GB and 256GB options. The phone supports Face Unlock and also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for camera, the Vivo X30 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup - it has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture, and an additional 13-megapixel periscope camera with f/3.0 aperture, 5x optical zoom support and a native focal length of 135mm. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X30 Pro 5G packs a large 4,350mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5G, more. The Vivo X30 Pro 5G both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm, and weigh 196.5 grams.

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 980 SoC Launched

Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro: What's the Difference

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.