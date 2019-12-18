Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
The Vivo X30 Pro 5G was launched just a day ago, and the phone is listed with a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Now, the phone has been spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM and a 512GB storage option as well. This suggests that Vivo may launch the Vivo X30 Pro in a new 12GB RAM option as well. Currently, the phone is up for pre-booking on the Vivo e-shop online, and is set to go on sale on December 24.
The TENAA listing of the Vivo X30 Pro 5G with model number V1938A has been spotted to add a new 12GB RAM option as well. It has also listed an additional 512GB storage option, suggesting that the Vivo X30 Pro 5G will be launched in a new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration in the future. There's no word from Vivo regarding the launch of this variant, and currently the Vivo website also offers the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option as the top-end model. This model is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 43,500), so the 12GB RAM option should be launched at an even higher price tag.
The dual-SIM Vivo X30 Pro 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 9.0 and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Exynos 980 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is in 128GB and 256GB options. The phone supports Face Unlock and also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
As for camera, the Vivo X30 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup - it has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture, and an additional 13-megapixel periscope camera with f/3.0 aperture, 5x optical zoom support and a native focal length of 135mm. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture.
The Vivo X30 Pro 5G packs a large 4,350mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5G, more. The Vivo X30 Pro 5G both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm, and weigh 196.5 grams.
