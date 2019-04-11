Vivo X27 Pro Availability Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin

Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro phones were launched in China last month. The former went on sale a few days later, but the Vivo X27 Pro availability was not announced then. The phone will finally go on sale in China on April 18, and its price has been set at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 41,100). The Vivo X27 Pro is up for pre-orders already, and the sale will begin on April 18. There's no word on the pricing and availability for the Indian market of both – the Vivo X27 and the Vivo X27 Pro.

As mentioned, the Vivo X27 Pro is now listed for pre-order on the company's Vivo Shop site in China. The price of the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 41,100), which was revealed when it launched last month. It has been listed in Black and White colour options and the shipping of the phone is listed to begin on April 18. The Vivo X27 Pro is also listed in many bundles, alongside a power bank, a gamepad, and a fitness band. The prices of these variants are a little higher than the Vivo X27 standalone unit price. Vivo has also listed no-cost EMI options for pre-order customers.

The vanilla Vivo X27 variant's price in China has been set at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,900) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The phone is already on sale in the Chinese market.

Vivo X27 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X27 Pro phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, with Funtouch OS 9 on top. It features a 6.7-inch display alongwith a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo, 13-megapixel secondary sensor along with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary, depth X27 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor. There is a pop-up selfie camera module that includes a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features to enhance images.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.

