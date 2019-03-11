Technology News
Vivo X27 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Vivo X27 Video Teasers Released

, 11 March 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo Mobiles

Vivo X27 Pro has been tipped to launch alongside Vivo X27

Highlights

  • Vivo X27 Pro to sport LED flash alongside the 32-megapixel selfie sensor
  • Vivo X27 Pro will also come with triple rear cameras at the back
  • Vivo X27 video teasers have been released as well

Vivo X27 is all set to launch in China on March 19, and ahead of that, video teasers have been shared by the company. The video teasers reveal little, but they do emphasise that the Vivo X27 is built keeping the fashion enthusiast in mind. Separately, a new Vivo X27 Pro variant has also surfaced online, and it is tipped to sport a wider pop-up selfie camera, amplified specifications, and a higher price tag. The Vivo X27 looks similar to the Vivo V15 Pro released in India recently, and it comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup. Running up to the launch, Vivo has already started taking registrations on its website.

The Vivo X27 video teasers have been reuploaded on YouTube, and the short clips reveal little about the phones specifications, though the Weibo posts do confirm the 48-megapixel rear camera, wide-angle lenses, and a night view mode. The phone is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup, but the pop-up selfie sensor is not seen in action.


In any case, the two teasers do emphasise that the phone will please the fashion conscious. As we mentioned, the Vivo X27 launch is set for March 19. A previous live image leak had shown a design similar to the Vivo V15 Pro. A bunch of teaser images (seen above) also show off the rear panel, revealing a design very similar to the V15 Pro and once again confirming the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor

Separately, the Vivo X27 Pro poster has been leaked on Weibo showing off its design, and the phone is seen to sport a wider pop-up selfie camera mechanism that houses a flash, and reportedly a higher pixel-count sensor than the Vivo X27. The posters also reveal that the triple rear camera setup is situated in the rear centre, instead of the left end as seen on the Vivo X27. The placement of the flash is also different than the vanilla variant.


The tipster also reveals specifications and price of the Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro alongside. The Vivo X27 Pro is reported to sport a 6.7-inch display, and 32-megapixel sensor with an LED flash up front. The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage, while it is listed to run on Android 9 Pie. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor, the leak adds. The phone is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging. On the other hand, The Vivo X27 is said to have the same specifications except for a few differences - it is tipped to sport a smaller 6.39-inch display, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

vivox27pro main weibo vivo X27 Pro

Vivo X27 Pro poster leak
Photo Credit: Weibo

As for price, the tipster claims that the Vivo X27 Pro will be priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 41,500) while the Vivo X27 will be priced at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 128GB version with a Snapdragon 675 processor and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the Snapdragon 710 variant with 256GB of storage.

All of these specs are consistent with the TENAA leak recently, and the two phones are also tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. We recommend you take all leaks with a pinch of salt until official release on March 19.

Comments

Vivo X27 Pro

Vivo X27 Pro

Display6.70-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27 Pro Price, Vivo X27 Pro Specifications, Vivo X27, Vivo, Vivo X27 Price, Vivo X27 Specifications
Delhi Crime Trailer — Netflix, Richie Mehta Fictionalise the Nirbhaya Investigation
