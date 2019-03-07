Technology News

Vivo X27 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to be Launched on March 19

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X27 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to be Launched on March 19

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X27 to launch in China this month

Highlights

  • Vivo X27 will feature a pop-up selfie camera, three rear cameras
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 3,920mAh battery
  • Vivo is taking registrations on its website ahead of launch

Vivo has announced that it is launching the Vivo X27 smartphone in China on March 19. The phone, based on the photos released by the company, looks very similar to the Vivo V15 Pro, which comes with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back, and an all-display front display panel. The Vivo X27 will feature a 48-megapixel sensor and support night view for low-light photography. The phone was spotted on TENAA recently, and it is tipped to sport a 3,920mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo has taken to Weibo to announce the launch date for X27 in China. The phone will be unveiled on March 19 and the company is already taking registrations of interest on its China website. The Vivo X27 is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and a pop-up selfie camera. The rear camera setup is already confirmed to include a 48-megapixel sensor, something that the TENAA listing had suggested earlier. The listing had also revealed the presence of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

The Vivo X27 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Vivo V15 Pro, but it will differ from the original in certain aspects. As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo X27 will come with 8GB of RAM, 3,920mAh battery, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as support for fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Price, Vivo X27 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Gmail Smart Compose Feature Rolling Out to Other Android Devices
Redmi Note 7 Next Flash Sale Set for March 13 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
Vivo X27 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to be Launched on March 19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  6. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  7. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Review
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.