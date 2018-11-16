Vivo has launched yet another variant of the Vivo V23 in China. Following the unveiling of Vivo X23 Star Edition last month, the Chinese mobile maker has launched the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition in its home country. It is a toned-down variant of the Vivo X23, which launch launched back in September. While the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition adds new gradient colour options to the mix, it also brings some changes in terms of RAM, processor, and camera. The new model comes with a downsized SoC - Snapdragon 660, paired with less RAM - 6GB. Also, Vivo has upgraded the selfie camera to 24.8-megapixel in the latest variant. Notably, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition costs less than the Vivo X23.

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition price

The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition has been priced at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 28,900). It is lower than the price tag that the original Vivo X23 arrived with, that is CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on the Vivo's China website. However, the smartphone will go on sale on November 23. Notably, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes in two gradient colour options - Arctic Morning and Starry Night Ocean.

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo has introduced certain changes in terms of processor, RAM, and front camera in the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, compared to the original variant. The Vivo 23 Symphony Edition is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, same as the Vivo X23. However, the processor in the smartphone has been toned down to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, replacing the Snapdragon 670 SoC. Also, the handset comes with 6GB of RAM, while the original model had arrived with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition also features the dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree super wide-angle lens. However, instead of a 12-megapixel selfie camera, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes with a 24.8-megapixel front camera. Notably, it still has 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes with the same set of connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 (with aptX), GPS, GLONASS, and OTG support. It packs the same 3,400mAh battery.