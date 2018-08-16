NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X23 Specifications, Images Spotted in Leaks, Tipped to Sport 3D Facial Recognition, Display Notch

Vivo X23 Specifications, Images Spotted in Leaks, Tipped to Sport 3D Facial Recognition, Display Notch

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X23 Specifications, Images Spotted in Leaks, Tipped to Sport 3D Facial Recognition, Display Notch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Images of an alleged Vivo X23 phone has surfaced in China

Highlights

  • Vivo X23 may soon arrive as a successor to the Vivo X21
  • Leaked images suggest that the phone will come with a 'water drop screen'
  • The phone may come with a next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor

Chinese manufacturer Vivo is rumoured to launch a new smartphone - Vivo X23 - as the successor to the Vivo X21. Leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphone have already started surfacing on the Web. A report has tipped the specifications of the alleged Vivo X23, while another one has leaked a few images of the handset. The latest information suggests that the Vivo X23 will come with advanced 3D face recognition, a next-gen in-display fingerprint scanner, a display notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 8GB RAM, and more. Earlier this week, the smartphone's launch date was tipped as August 23.

As per details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the alleged Vivo X23 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It will sport a 6.4-inch fullscreen display. As per the leaked specifications, the Vivo X23 will come with advanced 3D facial recognition technology and improved under-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Additionally, the smartphone will feature "independent" audio DAC as well. The leak does not reveal where the information is coming from, nor does it provide any details on the availability or price of the Vivo X23. Notably, earlier this week, the Vivo X23 was tipped to launch on August 23, with the company's Jovi digital assistant apparently providing the answer.

Separately, another tipster on Weibo has shared live images of an alleged Vivo X23 handset. The images show a person using the smartphone in public. The images show the phone only from the front, indicating that it will come with a small display notch, similar to the Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro. The images first spotted by ITHome, show that the Vivo X23 will use a "water drop screen", a Snapdragon 670 processor, a new fingerprint scanner, a rear 3x telephoto lens, and 8GB of memory. The phone seen in the image has a cover, making it difficult for us to comment on the smartphone's design at the sides and the back.

To recall, Vivo X21 was launched in India in May this year, following a China launch in March. The smartphone's biggest highlight is, of course, the under-display fingerprint sensor that made it amongst the first production smartphones to offer the feature. It is worth noting that Vivo has not officially confirmed anything regarding the Vivo X23 smartphone. As of now, it is advisable to take the leaks with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X23
Apple Accused of Pressuring Game Rivals in Japan: Report
Google Expands Its Bug Bounty Programme to Combat Platform Abuse
Vivo X23 Specifications, Images Spotted in Leaks, Tipped to Sport 3D Facial Recognition, Display Notch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  6. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  7. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  8. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Teased to Be Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.