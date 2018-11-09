NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vivo X21s With In Display Fingerprint Sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X21s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

09 November 2018
Vivo X21s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X21s price in China is set at CNY 2,498

Highlights

  • Vivo X21s is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone
  • It has been launched in China
  • The phone gets a single Starry Night Black colour option

Vivo X21s is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone in its X series with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Launched silently in China, the Vivo X21s is part of Vivo's mid-range smartphone segment and brings the next-generation of in-display fingerprint sensors to an affordable price point, much like the Vivo V11 Pro. In fact, the X21s seems identical to the V11 Pro on paper. Key highlights of the Vivo X21s include the in-display fingerprint sensor, a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Snapdragon 660 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

Vivo X21s price, availability

Vivo X21s price is set at CNY 2,498 (around Rs. 26,100) in the Chinese market for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The phone is now available for purchase in its home country in a single Starry Night Black colour option on Vivo's e-store.

Vivo X21s specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X21s runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI engine, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo X21s bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with autofocus and a monochrome flash. On the front, the smartphone sports a 24.8-megapixel selfie camera with AR support and face recognition. There is a 3,400mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X21s include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weight is 156 grams.

Comments

Vivo X21s

Vivo X21s

Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24.8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Vivo X21s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
