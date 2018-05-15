Vivo X21i has been launched in China. The new development comes a couple of weeks after Vivo launched the original Vivo X21 in Singapore. The Vivo X21i price in China has been set at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) in two different variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as well as the other one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The biggest difference between the Vivo X21 and Vivo X21i is the use of the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC on the latter, compared to the Snapdragon 660 SoC on the former. Vivo has already started taking pre-orders for the Vivo X21i via its official stores and online store alongside JD.com, Tmall, and Suning. The handset will, however, be available for purchase in the country starting May 19.

Vivo X21i specifications

Identical to the original Vivo X21, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X21i runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with an 19:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass protection. The display panel supports the notch design and is touted to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and a dedicated AI-focused APU. As we mentioned, the Vivo X21, on the other hand, debuted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The back of the Vivo X21i sports a dual camera setup that has a primary 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear camera setup supports features such as panorama and AR stickers. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor that supports an AI Beauty mode and works with a facial recognition technology to enable face unlock functionality.

The Vivo X21i has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the part of connectivity, there are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB 2.0. The handset has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Besides, it packs a 3245mAh battery and measures 154.37x74.98x6.99mm.

