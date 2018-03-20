Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo X21 With Under Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 20 March 2018
Vivo X21 With Under Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • A special 128GB variant features the under display fingerprint sensor
  • This is Vivo's second phone to sport such a sensor
  • Price starts at CNY 2,898 in China

Vivo on Monday announced the launch of its latest Vivo X21 smartphone in China. A special 128GB model of the X21 is the phone maker's second handset to sport an under display fingerprint sensor, last seen on the Vivo X20 Plus UD launched earlier this year. Rest of the phone's variants get a regular fingerprint sensor placed on the back. Notably, Vivo also showcased the Apex concept phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor of a different type at MWC 2018.

Vivo X21 price, availability

Vivo X21 price is CNY 2,898 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the regular 64GB variant and CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the regular 128GB variant. Orders for these two variants will begin at 12am on March 24 in China. They will be available in Ruby Red, Aurora White, and Black colour variants. On the other hand, the special under display fingerprint sensor-equipped 128GB variant has been priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,100) and comes in Black and Ruby Red options. Sales in China for this variant are said to commence from March 28.

Vivo X21 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X21 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage options.

In terms of camera specifications, the X21 bears a vertical rear dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front is an iPhone X-like notch that houses the 12-megapixel front camera which has features such as a f/2.0 aperture, IR fill light, 3D mapping, and Face Wake facial recognition. There is a 3200mAh battery, with fast charging support, under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS. Sensors on the phone include regular fingerprint sensor/ under display fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 154.5x74.8x7.4mm and weight is 156.2 grams.

Vivo X21

Vivo X21

Display

6.28-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

12-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3200mAh
Vivo X21 With Under Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
 
 

