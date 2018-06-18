Vivo X21 is the first smartphone to launch with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India. Unlike the traditional method of placing the fingerprint sensor on the back panel or on the home button, the Vivo X21 has one built right into the display. This is a new technology, currently in its first generation, and we noted in our review that its speed and accuracy is not the best. Reports now suggest that Vivo is rolling out a software update to the smartphone that improves the security and efficiency of the in-display fingerprint sensing module and brings AR-based emojis called Funmoji. We have reached out to Vivo to confirm whether update will be available for Indian units as well.

As per a report by Chinese blog MyDrivers, a software update is rolling out to the Vivo X21 which brings an enhanced and secure experience to the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor. It also brings other additions such as a new sticky notes feature, a better tuned comfortable driving mode, and Funmoji AR-based 3D emojis. As for system improvements, the update contains optimisation for the system layout and icon priority settings in the Status bar. The system resource scheduling mechanism has been optimised and the system operating efficiency has been improved, as per the report.

Vivo X21 specifications

To briefly recap, the Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. At its core, the handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 3200mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X21 bears a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, is the same 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.