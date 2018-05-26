Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo X21 Pre-Bookings Open in India Ahead of May 29 Launch

 
, 26 May 2018
Vivo X21 Pre-Bookings Open in India Ahead of May 29 Launch

Highlights

  • Vivo X21 is now available for pre-bookings in India
  • Vivo is charging Rs. 2,000 as an advanced pre-booking amount
  • There is a bunch of exclusive pre-booking offers

Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanning has become available for pre-bookings in India ahead of its formal May 29 launch. Pre-bookings are live through Vivo's online store, and the company is charging Rs. 2,000 as the advanced pre-booking amount. Customers who pre-book the Vivo handset can avail a bunch of exclusive pre-booking offers, including a five percent cashback and no-cost EMI options. Notably, price details of the Vivo X21 haven't been revealed in the country, but Vivo earlier this week confirmed that the new model will go on sale through Flipkart. The handset debuted in China back in March and was introduced in international markets for the first time earlier this month.

If you can want to pre-book the Vivo X21, visit Vivo's online store and then make the advanced payment of Rs. 2,000. After that, the company will send you a coupon worth the value of your advanced payment that you'll be able to apply alongside paying the balance amount to purchase the Vivo X21 on May 29. You'll also get a gift voucher worth Rs. 1,000 from Ferns N Petals. Vodafone Red subscribers are also entitled to receive one-year device security and 280GB of additional data. Similarly, the online store has listed that the pre-booking comes with a five percent cashback offer for customers using an SBI credit card and includes no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Vivo X21 price

While the India price of the Vivo X21 hasn't been announced yet, the handset is already available in China with a price tag of CNY 3,598 (approximately Rs. 37,100). The smartphone was also launched in Singapore at SGD 799 (around Rs. 39,900).

Vivo X21 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X21 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The touchscreen panel sports an in-display fingerprint scanning technology that makes it a furturistic model. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor sporting an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, IR fill light, and 3D mapping.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The Vivo X21 also comes with a list of connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Besides, it packs a 3200mAh battery and weighs 154.5x74.8x7.4mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
RealMe 1
