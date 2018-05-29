Vivo X21 is set to launch in India today, at a 12pm IST event in New Delhi. To recall, the smartphone had first been launched by Vivo in China in March this year in two variants - the Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD - with the latter variant the one that sported the under-display fingerprint sensor. In India however, the Chinese company has decided to launch the Vivo X21 UD variant as the Vivo X21 itself. Vivo had teased the launch of the Vivo X21 in India earlier this month and also revealed that the smartphone will be a Flipkart-exclusive in the country. The Vivo X21 is also one of the few smartphones that are eligible for the Android P Beta (Developer Preview 2) update that was released at Google I/O earlier this month. The Vivo X21 last week went up for pre-bookings ahead of the India launch. The company is set to live stream the launch event on Flipkart.

Vivo X21 price

In China, the Vivo X21 price starts at CNY 2,898 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the 64GB storage regular variant without under-display fingerprint scanner, and CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 128GB storage regular variant without under-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo X21 UD - which only features a 128GB inbuilt storage variant - is priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,100). We can expect India pricing to be around the same - between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Vivo X21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X21 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera specifications, the X21 bears a vertical rear dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front is an iPhone X-like notch that houses the 12-megapixel front camera which has features such as a f/2.0 aperture, IR fill light, 3D mapping, and Face Wake facial recognition. It has 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and under display fingerprint sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 154.5x74.8x7.4mm and its weight is 156.2 grams. There is a 3200mAh battery, with fast charging support, under the hood.

