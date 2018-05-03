After launching it in China in March, Vivo is now introducing its X21 smartphone in international markets. The smartphone is set to go on sale in Singapore via partnered retailers this month. The price of the Vivo X21 in Singapore is SGD 799 (roughly Rs. 39,900).

The Vivo X21 is set to go on sale at M1, StarHub and other retailer partners from May 5, reports The Straits Times. The big highlight of the Vivo X21 is its under display fingerprint scanner, which means users simply need to touch a circular on-screen fingerprint prompt to unlock their smartphone. Facial recognition is also available on the Vivo X21.

In China, the Vivo X21 was priced at CNY 2,898 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the regular 64GB variant and CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the regular 128GB variant at launch. On the other hand, the special under display fingerprint sensor-equipped 128GB variant was priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 37,100).

Vivo X21 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X21 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage options.

In terms of camera specifications, the X21 bears a vertical rear dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front is an iPhone X-like notch that houses the 12-megapixel front camera which has features such as a f/2.0 aperture, IR fill light, 3D mapping, and Face Wake facial recognition. There is a 3200mAh battery, with fast charging support, under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X21 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 with OTG support, and GPS. Sensors on the phone include regular fingerprint sensor/ under display fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 154.5x74.8x7.4mm and weight is 156.2 grams.