Vivo is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone called the Vivo X15. An online report claims the phone will sport a wide-notch, something that has become rare in Android smartphones these days. The phone is also said to be ditching the 3.5mm audio jack and will pack a USB Type-C port. There is no word on when the phone is expected or whether it will be making its way to India. This is the first time we are hearing about the Vivo X15.

A blog called Android Updated has published the alleged renders of the Vivo X15 and the smartphone seems to be a budget device. If these renders are any indication, Vivo X15 will come with a pretty big chin, dual rear cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor, and two microphones. The renders also show a single speaker at the bottom of the phone, a USB Type-C port, as well as a dual-LED flash module on the back of the phone. Notably, the 3.5mm headphone jack also appears to be missing from the smartphone, implying users will have to rely on a USB Type-C port or Bluetooth connectivity for their audio needs.

The specifications of the smartphone remain a mystery for now. Hopefully, we will see an official announcement over the coming weeks detailing specifications, pricing, and availability.

Set to be a part of Vivo's X-series of smartphone, the Vivo X15 will be joining the likes of Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo X21, Vivo X20, Vivo X20 Plus, and more.

As this is the first time, we are seeing a leak from Android Updated, the reliability of the leak remains in question, so take this with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Vivo is preparing to launch the Z5x smartphone in India. The company has been constantly teasing the smartphone on social media. At this point, Vivo Z5x is believed to be “coming soon” but there is no word on an exact release date.

Vivo Z5x features Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9, 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also packs a triple rear camera setup.