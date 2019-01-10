NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo 'Waterdrop' Phone Leaked in Photos, Said to Sport a 'Crazy' Design

, 10 January 2019
Vivo 'Waterdrop' Phone Leaked in Photos, Said to Sport a 'Crazy' Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Vivo is internally calling this device 'The Waterdrop'

Highlights

  • Vivo is tipped to be working on a crazy phone with unique design
  • It is said to "subvert people's past perception of smartphones"
  • Vivo is internally calling this device "The Waterdrop"

Vivo was the pioneer of the true bezel-less display trend last year when it launched the Apex concept phone at MWC 2018. This year is apparently going to be no different, with a tipster claiming Vivo is gearing up to launch a new "crazy phone" and adding that "you have never seen a similar phone design". He promises that Vivo is going to launch a new phone that will sport a design that "is the first time in the history of mobile phones." The tipster has shared partial images of the device, leaving the rest to the imagination, and speculations of what it can be are plenty.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared two photos on Twitter showing parts of the phone. One reveals the side view, and another shows a part of the back panel. Both the images reveal little, but the tipster claims that the new Vivo phone is internally called "The Waterdrop". This could be because the phone could well just be a full edge to edge screen phone, without any notches, bezels, or physical buttons even. The device could be void of a power button or volume buttons, keeping the smartphone design elegant, clean, and simple.

The photos he shared also suggest that the merge of the back and the front portion will be smooth and seamless, without any jarring metal frame or antenna bands. The smooth flowy edges further suggest gesture interaction and pressure-based features integration into the phone.

The tipster notes that the "The Waterdrop" is inspired by the cosmic detector in the novel The Three-body Problem by Cixin Liu. He says, "I can guarantee that you have never seen a similar phone design, this is the first time in the history of mobile phones." He also goes on to state that "this phone will subvert people's past perception of smartphones."

Vivo may say something about this "crazy phone" at MWC this year, and we surely cannot wait.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo waterdrop
