After launching the Vivo X23 in China, the Chinese smartphone company has now made the Vivo Y97 official in the country. The Vivo Y97 is already up for sale in China, and it is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch and a dual camera setup that is stacked vertically at the back of the smartphone. The Vivo Y97 sports a 3D micro-arc design with a unique mirror finish, and has been made available in three colour options. The recently launched Vivo X23, on the other hand, has a 6.41-inch waterdrop display notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3D glass body.

Vivo Y97 price

The Vivo Y97 is priced in China at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,100), and has been made available in Starry Night Black, Dream Powder (Pink), and Aurora Blue colour options. It is already up for grabs on Vivo's official website in China.

Vivo Y97 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Vivo Y97 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on its own FunTouch OS customisations and integrates Jovi AI smart assistant as well. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED (1080x2280 pixels) display with a waterdrop-shaped notch that enables 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, with the option to expand further using the microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The Vivo Y97 sports a dual camera setup - with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel depth sensing sensor at the back. There's a 16-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calling purposes as well. Both the front and rear lenses support AI features, support facial unlock, and come with an IR sensor for help in low-light areas. The smartphone packs a 3,315mAh battery, and the dimensions measure at 155.97x75.63x8.1mm. Connectivity options include include USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm sudio jack, and A-GPS support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.