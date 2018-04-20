Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
, 20 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Vivo V9 Youth is currently available across all offline stores
  • Smartphone comes with a 'Game Mode' feature
  • It will be sold via online retailers from April 24

Vivo has unveiled its latest smartphone - Vivo V9 Youth - in India. It is a variant of the Vivo V9, which was launched in the country earlier this year, following its unveiling in Thailand and Philippines. Similar to its pricier version, the new Vivo V9 Youth comes with a 6.3-inch FullView display with a notch that is reminiscent of the iPhone X. The key highlight of the smartphone is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI integration and dual cameras at the back. It is also equipped with facial recognition technology. When it comes to design, the Vivo V9 Youth looks almost the same as the Vivo V9.

The Vivo V9 Youth runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based software has been priced in India at Rs. 18,990. It comes in only one variant - 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage - and will be sold via both online and offline channels. The smartphone is available via offline stores from Friday and will also be available online on the Vivo E-store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall from April 24, 2018.

Commenting on the launch, Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India said, "With the launch of the Vivo V9 Youth, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers. Packed with a host of cutting-edge features, the Vivo V9 Youth is the perfect smartphone for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price."

The Vivo V9 Youth comes with a 'Game Mode' feature that claims to prevent distractions such as messages, calls, and alerts during gaming. It has a new Picture-in-Picture for games. Users need to sliding down with three fingers to split the screen into two halves. Also present in the smartphone, is a gaming keyboard that lets users chat while gaming.

Vivo V9 Youth specifications

The Vivo V9 Youth runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 Youth sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a single 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Onboard the Vivo V9 Youth is 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It is powered by a 3260mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo V9 Youth

Vivo V9 Youth

Display

6.30-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3260mAh
Further reading: Vivo V9 Youth, Vivo V9 Youth Price, Vivo V9 Youth Specifications, Vivo V9, Vivo India, Vivo, Mobiles, Android
Moto G6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime: Price, Specifications Compared
iPad (2018) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
  2. Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day
  3. OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
  4. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Pre-Orders Now Open in India
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) Specifications Surface Ahead of Monday Launch
  6. Honor 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  7. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  8. Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch, OnePlus Announces Partnership With Marvel
  9. Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the Difference?
  10. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.