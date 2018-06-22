Vivo V9 Youth, a toned-down variant of the Vivo V9, was launched in India in late April this year. In a new development, the Vivo V9 Youth has reportedly received a price cut and its lone variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage will now be available for a new best buy price of Rs. 17,990, claims an established retailer. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs. 18,990 and is available across offline and online channels. Key highlights of the handset include a 19:9 display, an iPhone X-like notch, a selfie camera with AI integration, and a vertical dual camera setup on the rear.

The Vivo V9 Youth price cut in India was first discovered by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, who has been reliable in terms of information around price cuts in the Indian market in the past. The V9 Youth is available for purchase via Vivo's offline partners as well as online partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo E-store, and Paytm Mall.

Vivo V9 Youth specifications

The Vivo V9 Youth runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y9 Youth bears a dual camera setup at the back with 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the V9 Youth sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 3260mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Earlier in June, Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone Vivo Y83 was launched with a FullView 2.0 display and a similar display notch. Features of the handset include a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 19:9 display, and AI capabilities.