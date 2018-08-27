Vivo smartphones have received a reduction in their dealer pricing or MOP (Market Operating Price) in India, with price cuts up to Rs. 4,000. Vivo India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Chinese phone maker Vivo has reduced prices of the Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, and Vivo X21 in the Indian market with effect from Monday, August 27. The Vivo V9 now has a new MOP of Rs. 18,990, the Vivo Y83 will start at Rs. 13,990, while the premium Vivo X21 gets a price tag of Rs. 31,990.

At the launch event earlier this year, the Vivo V9 had been priced at Rs. 22,990 and subsequently received its first price cut in July with a new price tag of Rs. 20,990. However, with the new revision down to Rs. 18,990, the smartphone competes with the likes of the Honor Play and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Vivo V9 is available in India in Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options in a single 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

The Vivo Y83, on the other hand, was launched in India in June for a price of Rs. 14,990. It comes in a single 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model and can be bought in Black and Gold colour options. And, the premium Vivo X21 - the first smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor - came to the market with a price tag of Rs. 35,990. The new pricing does not yet reflect on online portals such as Vivo e-store and Flipkart.

To recall, the BBK-owned Chinese phone manufacturer is set to launch its Vivo V11 Pro smartphone in India on September 6. The company's teasers for the upcoming smartphone suggest the presence of a waterdrop-style display notch, a Halo FullView display, dual camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.