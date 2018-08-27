NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Get Price Cuts in India

, 27 August 2018
Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Get Price Cuts in India

Vivo V9, Y83 and X21 smartphones' new MOP goes into effect starting August 27, 2018 in India.

  • Vivo V9 gets a new MOP of Rs. 18,990
  • The Vivo Y83 has a new MOP of Rs. 13,990
  • Vivo X21 can be bought for Rs. 31,990

Vivo smartphones have received a reduction in their dealer pricing or MOP (Market Operating Price) in India, with price cuts up to Rs. 4,000. Vivo India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Chinese phone maker Vivo has reduced prices of the Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, and Vivo X21 in the Indian market with effect from Monday, August 27. The Vivo V9 now has a new MOP of Rs. 18,990, the Vivo Y83 will start at Rs. 13,990, while the premium Vivo X21 gets a price tag of Rs. 31,990.

At the launch event earlier this year, the Vivo V9 had been priced at Rs. 22,990 and subsequently received its first price cut in July with a new price tag of Rs. 20,990. However, with the new revision down to Rs. 18,990, the smartphone competes with the likes of the Honor Play and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Vivo V9 is available in India in Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options in a single 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

The Vivo Y83, on the other hand, was launched in India in June for a price of Rs. 14,990. It comes in a single 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model and can be bought in Black and Gold colour options. And, the premium Vivo X21 - the first smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor - came to the market with a price tag of Rs. 35,990. The new pricing does not yet reflect on online portals such as Vivo e-store and Flipkart.

To recall, the BBK-owned Chinese phone manufacturer is set to launch its Vivo V11 Pro smartphone in India on September 6. The company's teasers for the upcoming smartphone suggest the presence of a waterdrop-style display notch, a Halo FullView display, dual camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display6.30-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3200mAh
Android Messages Update With Dark Mode, Material Theme Elements Is Rolling Out Again
Gamer Kills 2, Injures 11 at E-Sports Tournament
Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Get Price Cuts in India
Oppo F9 Pro
