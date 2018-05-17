Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday introduced its latest flagship Vivo V9 in a Sapphire Blue colour variant for Rs. 22,990 - the same as its launch price, back in late March. The new colour variant will be available for purchase from retail stores from May 18, the company said in a statement, adding that it will be available online on Amazon and Vivo E-store from May 21.

"The new variant presents our consumers with a smartphone that not only matches-up to their daily usage demands, but also their style quotient," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Vivo V9 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It features bezels of 1.85mm on top, said to be 76 percent less than the previous generation FullView display; 1.75mm displays on the side, said to be 19 percent less, and 5.9mm bezels at the bottom, said to be 29 percent less. It delivers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of DDR3 RAM. It bears a dual rear camera setup, with the primary 16-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.0 and f2/.4 apertures, respectively. It offers an 'Ultra HDR' mode. On the front, it features a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo is touting the AI-based Face Beautify app for selfie and video call beautification, and also 'AR Stickers', apart from a 'Portrait' lighting effect and Bokeh depth-of-field effect. The V9 also comes with Face Access 2.0, which will help unlock the phone using face recognition. It also works for App Lock.

The Vivo V9 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has dimensions of 154.81x75.03x7.99mm, and weighs 150 grams. It runs on a 3260mAh battery, with no fast charging support. The smartphone will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Written with inputs from IANS