Amazon India and Vivo have teamed up to run a promotional sale just as the new year kicks in. Titled 'Vivo Carnival', the three-day sale event promises exciting deals on select Vivo smartphones. Amazon India has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent discount on debit card EMIs and up to 5 percent discount on credit card EMIs. Apart from regular discounts, Vivo's smartphones are also available with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

As a part of the Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India, the Vivo V9 Pro (6GB, 64GB) is available at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990). Amazon is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 4,000 over the normal exchange value with the Vivo V9 Pro. The Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo V11 are also eligible for an extra Rs. 3,000 discount over the normal exchange value when you swap your old phone with your purchase.

The Amazon-exclusive Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB) is also down to Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990). On top of that, Amazon is also offering extra Rs. 5,000 off as an additional instant discount over the normal exchange value of your old smartphone. To recall, the Vivo Nex is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone features an elevating front camera for your selfies. There's a dual camera setup at the rear with several AI-powered features.

Apart from these, Amazon is offering additional exchange discounts on other Vivo smartphones. The Vivo Y95 is eligible for an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 over the normal exchange value while the Vivo Y83 Pro is eligible for Rs. 3,000 extra discount on exchange. Similarly, the Vivo Y93 is also eligible for an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 over the normal exchange value. These offers aren't limited to any specific smartphone being exchanged but only offer additional value over previously available exchange prices. The sale also includes no-cost EMI payment options on select modes of payment.

