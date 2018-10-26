Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo on Friday announced the offline availability of its recently launched Vivo V9 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone will be sold across Vivo's offline retail partners in India starting October 29, alongside online availability via Vivo E-store and Amazon.in. Vivo has also tied up Reliance Jio to provide certain benefits to people buying the V9 Pro. Key highlights of the smartphone include 6GB of RAM, a dual rear camera setup, and a 19:9 FullView Display.

Vivo V9 Pro price in India, availability

The Vivo V9 Pro price in India was set at Rs. 19,990, however a Rs. 2,000 discount was also announced bringing the effective price down to Rs. 17,990. The Rs. 17,990 price tag will carry forward to offline stores for now, although there is no official timeline on when the offer period ends. We have reached out to Vivo India for clarification. The phone has been launched in a single Black colour option, and is also available online via Vivo E-Store and Amazon.in.

The partnership with Reliance Jio has enabled Vivo to offer an instant cashback worth Rs. 1,950 in vouchers and Rs. 2,100 as third-party discount coupons. A total of 39 Jio discount vouchers, worth Rs. 50 each, will be provided when availing the Rs. 198 Jio recharge pack. Apart from that, purchase of a Vivo V9 Pro will provide the user with a Swiggy 25 percent discount coupon (capped at Rs. 150, applicable only during cricket matches), 3 Paytm movie ticket 15 percent cashback vouchers (capped at Rs. 150 each), a Rs. 500 Myntra discount coupon on purchases of Rs. 3,999 and above, and a Rs. 1,000 Myntra discount coupon on purchases of Rs. 1,999 and above. Complimentary 12-month subscription to Jio's premium mobile security suite is also part of the offer.

Additional offers include 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank debit cards, credit cards, EMI plans, and HDFC Paper Credit transactions. Users buying the phone on Paytm Mall can avail a cashback coupon worth Rs. 2,000.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo V9 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView Display 2.0 with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the handset gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI selfie lighting, and AI face beauty. There is a 3,260mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.