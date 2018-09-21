Vivo V9 Pro Price in India, Specifications Revealed in New Report

The Vivo V9 Pro smartphone with 6GB RAM and full-HD+ display will reportedly launch in India in October. The smartphone is yet to be unveiled globally, so India may well be among the first markets in which it launches. An IANS report citing industry sources has revealed not just the key specifications of the smartphone but also claims the Vivo V9 Pro price in India will be under Rs. 20,000. This launch comes soon after Vivo launched the V11 Pro smartphone in the country, priced at Rs. 25,990.

While not all key features of the smartphone have been revealed yet, the report claims the new Vivo V9 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display with screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM.

It is likely the Vivo V9 Pro will take over from the V9 smartphone that was launched in the Indian market in March this year, and is presently available under Rs. 20,000 via online stores.

As mentioned above, the V9 Pro will be positioned below the Vivo V11 Pro. It has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED panel and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and FunTouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It is also powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with an AI engine, an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro sports a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel sensor + 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the handset gets a single 25-megapixel selfie camera. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone has a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Dual-Engine fast charging (18W). The V11 Pro measures 157.91x75.08x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.