Chinese smartphone giant Vivo launched its latest offering Vivo V9 Pro in India last month. The company then promised that it would make the smartphone available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, and sure enough the sale of the Vivo V9 Pro is all set to begin from today. The Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Amazon Prime members starting 12pm IST (Noon) today, and for non-Prime members the sale will begin on October 10 from 12am IST. Furthermore, the smartphone will be up for grabs at a discounted rate of Rs. 17,990 during the sale period.

Vivo V9 Pro price in India, launch offers

Vivo V9 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 19,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. During the Amazon sale, the Vivo V9 Pro will be sold at a Rs. 2,000 discount, and will be available for Rs. 17,990 only. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start at 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10 and will end at 11:59pm on October 15. Prime members, however, get 12 hours of early access starting at 12pm IST (Noon) on Tuesday, October 9. Therefore, Prime members get to purchase the Vivo V9 Pro starting 12pm IST (Noon) today, while the rest have to wait till midnight to make the purchase.

As part of the launch offers, customers can get 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card holders, free one time screen replacement, no-cost EMI up to six months, total damage protection at Rs. 49, guaranteed exchange price, exchange offer, free earphones, and pre-applied screen protector and case cover as well. Jio is offering benefits of up to Rs. 4,050. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India only in Black.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano + microSD) Vivo V9 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0. It features a 6.3-inch (1080x2280 pixels) Fullview Display 2.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with Adrena 512GPU and 6GB of RAM. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and a f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a single, 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, and features like AI selfie lighting, AI face beauty. The Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,260mAh battery, weighs 150 grams, and the handset measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm. The smartphone has connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port.