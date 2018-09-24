NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Vivo V9 Pro With Fullview Display 2.0, 6GB RAM Expected to Launch in India on September 26, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive

Vivo V9 Pro With Fullview Display 2.0, 6GB RAM Expected to Launch in India on September 26, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive

, 24 September 2018
Vivo V9 Pro comes as the successor to Vivo V9 that was launched in India in March (Vivo V9 in picture)

Highlights

  • Vivo V9 Pro is set to launch in India on September 26
  • The launch has been teased on Amazon India
  • The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Fullview Display 2.0

Vivo V9 Pro is launching in India on September 26. The smartphone, successor to the V9 that had arrived in the country back in March, has now been teased by Amazon India. Last week, news agency IANS reported the launch of the Vivo V9 Pro in the country and revealed its key specifications. The report also claimed that the Vivo V9 Pro India price will be under Rs. 20,000. Interestingly, the key specifications of the handset featured on Amazon.in are in line with what was reported by IANS. In fact, the information is aligned with the V9 6GB RAM variant that was launched in Indonesia in June, suggesting the V9 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Indonesia model. The smartphone features a Fullview Display 2.0 as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC along with 6GB of RAM.

As per the listing on Amazon.in, the Vivo V9 Pro with a 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 panel will debut in India on September 26. The dedicated microsite of the Vivo V9 Pro doesn't reveal any details around its price and availability in the country. However, if we look at last week's IANS report, it could come somewhere under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone will be an Amazon Exclusive offering in the country.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The Amazon listing shows that the Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Fullview Display 2.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The display panel is notably said to enable a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent. If we look at the hardware of the V9 6GB RAM variant that is expected to be identical to the upcoming model, there is a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup On the front, there is a single, 12-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is 64GB of onboard storage on the V9 6GB that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, there is 3,260mAh battery, and the handset measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V9 Pro
