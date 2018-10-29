Vivo has launched a new Vivo V9 Pro variant in India. The Chinese mobile maker had first unveiled the Vivo V9 Pro in the country last month, but it came with 6GB of RAM, and was exclusive to Amazon India and the Vivo Store. However, a new 4GB RAM model of the handset has been listed on Flipkart ahead of the e-commerce giant's Big Diwali Sale. While Vivo has not revealed any availability details of the Vivo V9 Pro, the Flipkart listing suggests that the smartphone will go on sale on November 1, which is when the Flipkart sale will start. The Flipkart page for the handset shows a price of Rs. 15,990, which is a Rs. 2,000 discount from the original price of Rs. 17,990.

Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant price in India

The Flipkart listing shows that the Vivo V9 Pro's 4GB RAM variant comes with an MRP of Rs. 17,990. However, the smartphone will be available with a Rs. 2,000 discount. This means that the price in India of the new model is Rs. 15,990. Notably, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale and in Black and Nebula Purple colour options. The Flipkart sale will run from November 1 to November 5. It is not clear whether the discount on the Vivo V9 Pro is only applicable for the sale period. For comparison, the 6GB RAM model of the V9 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990 in India. However, there is a Rs. 2,000 discount on the older variant as well, as it is still listed on Amazon, bringing the price down to Rs. 17,990. It can be expected that Flipkart, which is also listing the 6GB RAM variant, will launch it at Rs. 17,990. Notably, Vivo had recently announced the offline availability of the Vivo V9 Pro, but there is no information on whether the new variant will be available as well.

As part of the offers, customers can get 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card purchases, no-cost EMI up to six months, 10 per cent instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, and more.

Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant specifications

Apart from the change in RAM, all the specifications of the Vivo V9 Pro remain the same. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView Display 2.0 with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The inbuilt storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, the Vivo V9 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI selfie lighting, and AI face beauty features. It packs a 3,260mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

