Vivo V9 Specifications, Design Revealed on India Site Listing Ahead of Launch

 
, 15 March 2018
Highlights

  • Vivo India's e-commerce portal has listed the smartphone
  • The phone is seen to have an iPhone X-like design
  • The listed price of the Vivo V9 is Rs. 1 crore

Vivo V9 is set to launch in India on March 23. While we still have a few days to go till the announcement, it seems Vivo is quite eager to make the phone official. A listing on Vivo India's website reveals several details about the upcoming smartphone including colour variants, internal specifications, design elements, and a rather interesting pricing of Rs. 1 crore - evidently just a placeholder.

According to the Vivo V9 listing on Vivo India's e-commerce portal, the smartphone will be available in Pearl Black and Gold colour options. Additionally, it will get some AI and AR based features for the front camera. These include AI face beauty, gender detection, and AR Stickers. Interestingly, the press renders show a wallpaper similar to the one seen on the iPhone X.

Vivo V9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card).

In terms of optics, the listing reveals that the Vivo V9 will sport a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with LED flash. The front camera will feature a 24-megapixel image sensor. Both cameras come with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3260mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V9 are listed as 3G, 4G (with Band 40), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and FM Radio. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 154.8x75x7.9mm and the weight is 150 grams.

Vivo V9

Vivo V9

Display

6.30-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

24-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3260mAh
Further reading: Android, India, Mobiles, Vivo, Vivo V9, Vivo V9 price in India, Vivo V9 specifications
