The Vivo V9 smartphone has been launched in India, just a day after its unveiling in Thailand and Philippines. The new Vivo V9 has the notch reminiscent of the iPhone X, a large 6.3-inch bezel-less display, 24-megapixel selfie camera, dual cameras on the back, AI integration on both cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo-based software. Vivo V9, priced in India at Rs. 22,990, comes in only one configuration - 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will be sold via both online and offline channels, and go on sale next month. Interestingly, a similar selfie smartphone is set to launch on Monday - the Oppo F7 - once again featuring the iPhone X-style notch.

Vivo V9 pre-orders, release date, launch offers

Vivo V9 pre-orders are now open on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo E-Store; the Chinese brand says those who pre-order the handset before April 2 will get one-time screen replacement warranty, additional discount of Rs. 2,000, and no-cost EMIs. Paytm is giving cashback of Rs. 2,299 on using the code 'VIVOV9', while Amazon is giving cashback of 5 percent in the form of Pay balance. The Vivo e-store and Amazon have also mentioned couple movie tickets from BookMyShow as well with the Vivo V9 pre-orders. It will go on sale from April 2, and will also be available offline across the country from the same date.

Vivo V9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Vivo V9 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' with an 19:9 aspect ratio. It features bezels of 1.85mm on top, said to be 76 percent less than the previous generation FullView display; 1.75mm displays on the side, said to be 19 percent less, and 5.9mm bezels at the bottom, said to be 29 percent less. It delivers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of DDR3 RAM. It bears a dual rear camera setup, with the primary 16-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.0 and f2/.4 apertures, respectively. It offers an 'Ultra HDR' mode. On the front, it features a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo is touting the AI-based Face Beautify app for selfie and video call beautification, and also 'AR Stickers', apart from a 'Portrait' lighting effect and Bokeh depth-of-field effect. The V9 also comes with Face Access 2.0, which will help unlock the phone using face recognition. It also works for App Lock.

The Vivo V9 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has dimensions of 154.81x75.03x7.99mm, and weighs 150 grams. It runs on a 3260mAh battery, with no fast charging support. The smartphone will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue.

