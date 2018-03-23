Vivo V9 was launched in India on Friday, after an unveiling in Thailand and Philippines on Thursday. The V9 features a 'notch' - popularised by the iPhone X - in its display to house its 24-megapixel front camera and other sensors. A similar selfie-focused smartphone is set to launch on Monday - the Oppo F7 - once again featuring the iPhone X-style notch. Other highlights of the new Vivo smartphone include its dual rear camera setup, its 6.3-inch 19:9 display, and the fact that it runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The Vivo V9 will be available via both online and offline retailers.

Vivo V9 price in India

The Vivo V9 price in India has been set at Rs. 22,990, and it will be available in only one RAM/ storage configuration - 4GB/ 64GB. The smartphone will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue. The V9 goes up for pre-order via Amazon and Flipkart from 3pm today. It will go on sale from April 2, and will also be available offline across the country from the same date.

Vivo V9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Vivo V9 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' with an 19:9 aspect ratio. It features bezels of 1.85mm on top, said to be 76 percent less than the previous generation FullView display; 1.75mm displays on the side, said to be 19 percent less, and 5.9mm bezels at the bottom, said to be 29 percent less. It delivers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of DDR3 RAM. It bears a dual rear camera setup, with the primary 16-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.0 and f2/.4 apertures, respectively. It offers an 'Ultra HDR' mode. On the front, it features a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo is touting the AI-based Face Beautify app for selfie and video call beautification, and also 'AR Stickers', apart from a 'Portrait' lighting effect and Bokeh depth-of-field effect. The V9 also comes with Face Access 2.0, which will help unlock the phone using face recognition. It also works for App Lock.

The Vivo V9 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has dimensions of 154.81x75.03x7.99mm, and weighs 150 grams. It runs on a 3260mAh battery, with no fast charging support.

