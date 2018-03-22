Ahead of its March 23 launch in India, Vivo V9 has officially been unveiled in Thailand. The new Vivo smartphone comes with an iPhone X-like notch as well as sports AI (artificial intelligence) selfie features. Price and availability details of the smartphone aren't yet revealed. However, an official listing in Thailand reveals all its specifications and key features. It will be launched in Philippines later on Thursday as well. In India, Vivo V9 price is expected to be around Rs. 25,000, and pre-orders will begin on Friday via Amazon.

Vivo V9 specifications, features

As per the official listing, the Vivo V9 comes preloaded with AR Stickers, Face Unlock, and Face Beauty Mode. The handset also has a Karaoke Mode to enhance your music playback experience. Further, it smartly eliminates background noise from incoming calls and messages when you're playing a game.

The Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) in-cell IPS FullView Display panel with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors. The rear camera is touted to use AI techniques to uplift images. Also, there is an HDR mode to give vivid results. The front of the smartphone, on the other hand, has a 24-megapixel camera sensor that supports a Portrait mode alongside offering AR Stickers and Face Beauty - specifically for selfies.

On the storage front, the Vivo V9 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has FM radio, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. There are is 3260mAh battery, and the handset includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm and weighs 150 grams.