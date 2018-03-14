Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V9 India Launch Confirmed for March 23

 
14 March 2018
Vivo V9 India Launch Confirmed for March 23

  • Vivo India has confirmed the launch on Twitter
  • The event was recently rescheduled to be held on March 23
  • Vivo's brand ambassador is hinted to be Aamir Khan

Vivo India on Tuesday confirmed that the Vivo V9 would be unveiled in India at a launch event to be held on March 23. Earlier slated for March 27, Vivo recently rescheduled the Indian event possibly to align it with the March 22 launch that is set to happen in Thailand. To recall, till date, Vivo hadn't revealed the name of the phone it would be launching in India on that date, but has been teasing the presence of a vertical dual rear camera setup and a bezel-less display (with notch) on an upcoming smartphone - both of which derive design elements from the iPhone X. Speculation pointed to the launch of V9 however, thanks to teasers in other countries with matching features. We now have a confirmation from the company though.

As we mentioned, Vivo India took to Twitter to confirm that the phone coming to Indian shores next week is indeed the Vivo V9. The phone has not yet been launched in any other international market. While we do not know pricing details of the handset as of now, a listing on an Indonesian e-commerce portal reveals a pricing of IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 23,700) in the Southeast Asian country. The online listing also mentions other specifications such as a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone is said to get features like a 24-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera, Face Unlock, fast charging support, and fingerprint sensor. The handset is reported to run FunTouch 4.0 OS on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

