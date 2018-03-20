Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V9 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of March 23 Launch

 
, 20 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V9 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of March 23 Launch

Highlights

  • Amazon India has listed Vivo V9
  • The online listing confirms its pre-booking schedule
  • It also highlights AI camera features of the smartphone

Vivo V9 has now been listed on Amazon India. The new development comes days ahead of the launch of the new Vivo smartphone that is scheduled for Friday, March 23. The online listing doesn't reveal any details about the price of the Vivo V9. However, it confirms that the pre-bookings for the smartphone will go live at 3pm on March 23 along with some special offers. The listing also highlights some of the key features of the Vivo V9.

As per the listing on Amazon India, the Vivo V9 carries a tagline that reads, "Perfect Shot, Perfect View." The handset will come with a dual rear camera setup, accompanying an LED flash, and a selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI) features. An early appearance of the Vivo V9 on Vivo's official site confirmed some AI features, including AI face beauty, gender detection, and AR Stickers. These are likely to not just enhance your selfies but will also give new experiences.

The Amazon listing also shows the thin-bezel display of the Vivo V9 with an iPhone X-like notch. This is rumoured to be a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED panel. Further, the smartphone is teased with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Vivo V9 Price in India, Specifications, Design and Everything Else We Already Know

If we believe some previous reports, the Vivo V9 will go on sale in India at a price of around Rs. 25,000. It was notably listed in Indonesia earlier this month at IDR 4,999,000 (approximately Rs. 23,700). On the part of its specifications, the handset is rumoured to include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a dual-rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel image sensors combo, and a 24-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. It is also said to run Android 8.0 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and pack a 3250mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon India, Android, India, Mobiles, Vivo, Vivo V9
Google Courts Game Developers With Expanded Services Lineup
Vivo V9 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of March 23 Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 First Impressions
  2. Redmi 5 First Sale in India Today; Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4 Up for Grabs as Well
  3. Vivo V9 India Launch on March 23: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo V9 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of Friday Launch
  5. Elon Musk Needs to 'Grow Up', Says His Father, Who Elon Had Called 'Evil'
  6. Here Are the Flipkart Offers on Mobile Phones in Super Value Week
  7. Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition Announced in China
  8. Vivo X21 With Under Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  9. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Online: How the Offer Works
  10. Jio Giving Buyback, Cashback Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.