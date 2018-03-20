Vivo V9 has now been listed on Amazon India. The new development comes days ahead of the launch of the new Vivo smartphone that is scheduled for Friday, March 23. The online listing doesn't reveal any details about the price of the Vivo V9. However, it confirms that the pre-bookings for the smartphone will go live at 3pm on March 23 along with some special offers. The listing also highlights some of the key features of the Vivo V9.

As per the listing on Amazon India, the Vivo V9 carries a tagline that reads, "Perfect Shot, Perfect View." The handset will come with a dual rear camera setup, accompanying an LED flash, and a selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI) features. An early appearance of the Vivo V9 on Vivo's official site confirmed some AI features, including AI face beauty, gender detection, and AR Stickers. These are likely to not just enhance your selfies but will also give new experiences.

The Amazon listing also shows the thin-bezel display of the Vivo V9 with an iPhone X-like notch. This is rumoured to be a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED panel. Further, the smartphone is teased with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Vivo V9 Price in India, Specifications, Design and Everything Else We Already Know

If we believe some previous reports, the Vivo V9 will go on sale in India at a price of around Rs. 25,000. It was notably listed in Indonesia earlier this month at IDR 4,999,000 (approximately Rs. 23,700). On the part of its specifications, the handset is rumoured to include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a dual-rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel image sensors combo, and a 24-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. It is also said to run Android 8.0 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and pack a 3250mAh battery.

