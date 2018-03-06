Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V7+, Vivo Y53 Price in India Slashed

 
06 March 2018
Vivo V7+, Vivo Y53 Price in India Slashed

Highlights

  • Vivo V7+ has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • The Vivo Y53 is available with a price of Rs. 500
  • The new prices are applicable across offline and online retailers

Two popular Vivo smartphones have received permanent price reductions in India. The Vivo V7+ has received a Rs. 2,000 price cut in India and is now available with its new price tag of Rs. 19,990, and the Vivo V7+ Limited Edition is available for a new price of Rs. 20,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 21,990. On the other hand, the Vivo Y53 has also received a Rs. 500 price cut and is available for a new price of Rs. 8,490 across online and offline partners.

The Vivo V7+ and Vivo Y53 were launched in India back in March 2017. The Vivo V7+ is available in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colour variants. On the other hand, the Vivo Y53 is sold in Crown Gold and Matte Black options. The price cuts were first reported by established offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, and have been confirmed to Gadgets 360 by Vivo.

Vivo V7+ specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V7+ runs FunTouch OS 3.2 on top of Android Nougat. The phone sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS FullView display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo V7+ bears a 24-megapixel selfie camera with Moonlight Glow soft selfie light. On the back is a 16-megapixel sensor that comes with dual-LED flash. The phone is backed by a 3225mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y53 specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo Y53 runs FunTouch OS 3.0 on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch (540x960 pixels) display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, has 2GB of RAM, and packs in 16GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone has a 8-megapixel rear sensor with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y53 has Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm jack, GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, and Micro-USB. There is a 2500mAh battery powering the internals.

Vivo V7+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large screen
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Capable front camera
  • Bad
  • Only HD resolution
  • No fast charging
  • Plastic body
Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

24-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3225mAh
Vivo Y53

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

540x960 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
Further reading: Android, India, Mobiles, Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V7 Plus price in India, Vivo V7 Plus specifications, Vivo Y53 price in India, Vivo Y53 specifications
Google Pixel 2
