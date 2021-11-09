Technology News
Vivo V23e With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23e price is set at VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 November 2021
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23e comes in a single, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e is currently listed in Vietnam
  • The Vivo phone comes in two distinct colour options
  • Vivo V23e carries a 64-megapixel primary camera

Vivo V23e has debuted as the company's latest model in its V-series. The new Vivo phone comes as an upgrade to the Vivo V21e that was launched alongside the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 in April. The Vivo V23e features a 20:9 display and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. Vivo has also provided a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the new smartphone. Further, the Vivo V23e has been given Extended RAM 2.0 technology that is claimed to bring additional 4GB memory for multitasking by allocating the built-in storage to the default RAM.

Vivo V23e price, availability

Vivo V23e price has been set at VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is currently listed on the Vivo Vietnam website in Black and Blue Rose colours. Details about its availability in other markets are yet to be announced.

Vivo V23e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23e runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Vivo V23e has a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

On the storage part, the Vivo V23e has 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V23e packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports up to 44W fast charging. The phone measures 160.87x74.28x7.36mm for the Black colour variant or 160.87x74.28x7.41mm for the Blue Rose option. Besides, it weighs 172 grams.

Vivo V23e price, Vivo V23e specifications, Vivo V23e, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
