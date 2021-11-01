Technology News
Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo V23e is said to cost VND 10 million (roughly Rs. 32,900).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 November 2021 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Viettel Store

Vivo V23e is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo is reportedly planning to launch its new V-series smartphone
  • Vivo V23e expected to come in Blue colour
  • The new Vivo phone may lack a headphone jack

Vivo V23e, a purported handset from the Chinese smartphone brand, is reportedly making its way to market soon. Ahead of an official announcement from Vivo, some of the smartphone's key specifications along with price details have leaked online. Vivo V23e is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The new smartphone is said to carry a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo V23 series that is speculated to succeed Vivo V21 series.

A tipster, who goes by username @chunvn8888 on Twitter, shared some specifications, colour, and price range of Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e Price (expected)

As per the leak, Vivo V23e will come with a price tag of VND 10 million (roughly Rs. 32,900) in Vietnam. The device is said to come in a single Blue colour option. As of yet, there is no word on whether the phone will be released in markets outside Vietnam.

Vivo V23e specifications

Vivo V23e is tipped to come with a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. The handset is said to feature a glass back with a plastic frame and run on Android 11-based FunTouch 12. For photos and videos, Vivo V23e is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. According to the tipster, the rectangular-shaped camera module will house a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary snapper. For selfies, Vivo V23e is said to feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

As mentioned, Vivo V23e has been tipped to pack a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset is expected to debut without a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

As of yet, Vivo has not confirmed the development of the Vivo V23 series. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Vivo 23e may debut as a successor to Vivo V21e. To recall, Vivo V21e 5G was launched in India in June this year with a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. Vivo V21e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. The handset features 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with the Mali G57 GPU. Vivo V21e 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Vivo V23e

Vivo V23e

Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera Yes + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

Nithya P Nair
