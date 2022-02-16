Vivo V23e 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch

Vivo V23e 5G price in India has been tipped again ahead of its rumoured India launch on February 21. This is not the first time that the price of the phone has surfaced online. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will debut in the country soon, with the Chinese company teasing the handset through its social media handles. The exact launch date has not been shared by Vivo. Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand last month in a single configuration.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

The latest information about the Vivo V23e 5G price comes from Mahesh Telecom, an established Mumbai-based retailer. It says that the smartphone will have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model. Recently, a report claimed that Vivo V23e 5G price in India will be between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The report also cited tipster Mukul Sharma as saying that Vivo V23e 5G will launch in India on February 21.

As mentioned, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone was launched in Thailand in November at a price of THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It was launched in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow colours, and in India, Vivo may launch the phone in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications as that of the Thailand version. It could sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, and may get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. It could come in only 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could feature a 44-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.