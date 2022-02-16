Technology News
Vivo V23e 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch

Vivo V23e 5G India price was previously tipped to be between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 February 2022 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo

Vivo V23e 5G is rumoured to launch in India on February 21

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand in November 2021
  • It may pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support
  • Vivo V23e 5G is powered by a MediaTek 810 SoC

Vivo V23e 5G price in India has been tipped again ahead of its rumoured India launch on February 21. This is not the first time that the price of the phone has surfaced online. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will debut in the country soon, with the Chinese company teasing the handset through its social media handles. The exact launch date has not been shared by Vivo. Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand last month in a single configuration.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

The latest information about the Vivo V23e 5G price comes from Mahesh Telecom, an established Mumbai-based retailer. It says that the smartphone will have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model. Recently, a report claimed that Vivo V23e 5G price in India will be between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The report also cited tipster Mukul Sharma as saying that Vivo V23e 5G will launch in India on February 21.

As mentioned, the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone was launched in Thailand in November at a price of THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It was launched in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow colours, and in India, Vivo may launch the phone in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications as that of the Thailand version. It could sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, and may get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. It could come in only 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could feature a 44-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
