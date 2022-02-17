Vivo V23e 5G India launch date has been set for February 21, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Wednesday. A microsite for the Vivo V23e 5G is now live on the official Vivo India website, teasing some key specifications of the handset. It mentions that Vivo V23e will sport an ultra-slim glass design. The new Vivo V-series smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC debuted in Thailand in November last year. It features a waterdrop-style display notch housing a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also offers a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo India tweeted on Wednesday to announce the official launch date of the Vivo V23e 5G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on February 21 at 12:00pm IST. A dedicated webpage has been created on the Vivo.com website to tease the launch of Vivo V23e in the country. However, the price details of the Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Vivo V23e price in India (expected)

To recall, Vivo V23e 5G was unveiled in Thailand in November last year. The handset went live with a price tag of THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It debuted in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications (expected)

The Thailand variant of the Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, Vivo V23e 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo V23e 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with a list of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

