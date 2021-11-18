Vivo V23e 5G, the new smartphone from the Chinese brand, will debut on November 23 in Thailand. Ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has tipped the phone's colour options as well as RAM and storage. The upcoming V-series smartphone from Vivo is tipped to come in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V23e 5G will be featuring a triple rear camera unit and a 44-megapixel selfie camera. The launch of Vivo V23e 5G comes just days after the launch of the phone's 4G model — Vivo V23e — in Vietnam.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked official renders and RAM + storage configuration of the Vivo V23e 5G. According to the tipster, the upcoming Vivo 5G smartphone will come in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options. Also, the Vivo V23e 5G is said to launch in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The renders show a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. A microphone can be seen at the spine and one at the bottom edge, along with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The volume rocker and a power key are seen at the right spine of Vivo V23e 5G.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of Vivo V23e 5G will take place on November 23 in Thailand. The virtual launch event is scheduled for 6.30pm GMT+ 7 (5pm IST). The landing page of Vivo V23e 5G is already live on Vivo Thailand's website. It shows that the handset will come with a 44-megapixel ‘natural portrait' selfie camera. The Vivo V23e 5G is also teased to feature triple rear cameras at the back inside a rectangular module along with the flash. The phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. However, the company has not shared any information on its India launch yet.

As mentioned, the Vivo V23e 4G variant launched in Vietnam on November 9. The handset features octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and triple rear cameras. Vivo V23e costs VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

