Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings, Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 810

Vivo V23e 5G launch scheduled to take place on November 23 in Thailand.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 November 2021 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Vivo V23e 5G's design is said to be similar to the 4G variant

Highlights
  • Vivo V23e 5G teased to get a 44-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It is said to be offered in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colours
  • Vivo V23e 5G renders show a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera

Vivo V23e 5G is scheduled to launch next week and right before its launch, it has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarking website hints at key specifications of the 5G-enabled smartphone from the Chinese tech giant. A dedicated microsite on Vivo's Thailand website has also surfaced online. Vivo has teased that its upcoming 5G smartphone will get a 44-megapixel primary shooter, unlike the 4G variant which gets a 50-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, Vivo V23e 5G's colour options, RAM, and storage configurations were leaked earlier this week.

There are multiple Geekbench listings for a Vivo V2126 phone, believed to be the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G. It received a single-core score in the range of 471 and 558 points, while its multi-core test scores ranged from 1,551 to 1,726. The listing shows that the Vivo smartphone is powered by MT6833V/PNZA V MediaTek's internal codename for the Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset is shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11.

The launch of Vivo V23e 5G was confirmed earlier this week and now a dedicated microsite has also appeared on Vivo's Thailand website. The microsite doesn't divulge much information about the upcoming smartphone, apart from the fact that it will get a 44-megapixel primary camera along with an ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone visible on the microsite has a design similar to the Vivo V23e 4G which was launched earlier this month in Vietnam.

Earlier this week, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared official renders of the smartphone along with some key specifications. Ambhore mentions that Vivo V23e 5G will be offered in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options. Furthermore, the Vivo smartphone is said to be offered in a sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The renders show a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The flat display is shown with thick bezels and an even thicker chin. At the bottom, Vivo V23e 5G seemingly only gets a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. The volume rocker and the power button are shown on the right spine of the smartphone.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo V23e 5G Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
'Undersea World' in Space: NASA Shares Spectacular Image of Cosmic Reef From 160,000 Light-Years Away

