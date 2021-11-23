Vivo V23e 5G was unveiled in Thailand on Tuesday. The smartphone comes just hours after the launch of the Vivo Y76 5G in the Malaysian market. The V-series phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs 8GB of RAM (4GB of extended RAM as well). It comes with 44W Flash Charge support and runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12. Vivo V23e 5G has launched in two colour options and will go on sale from December 1.

Vivo V23e 5G price, sale

The new Vivo V23e 5G is priced in Thailand at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options – Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow. Pre-orders will begin today and sales are said to begin on December 1.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo V23e 5G runs on FunTouch OS 12. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

As for optics, the Vivo V23e 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Vivo V23e 5G features a 44-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V23e 5G will pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi support. It has an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone weighs 172 grams.

