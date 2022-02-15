Vivo V23e 5G will launch in India sometime soon, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed. The exact launch date has not been shared by Vivo. However, a notable tipster claims that Vivo V23e 5G will launch in India next week. Furthermore, a couple of reports have surfaced online that hint at the alleged price, colour options, and key specifications of Vivo V23e. The third smartphone in the Vivo V23 lineup is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It debuted in Malaysia in November last year.

The launch of Vivo V23e 5G in India was confirmed by Vivo via a tweet and a dedicated microsite on the official website. As mentioned, neither of the two reveals the exact launch date for the upcoming smartphone.

Get ready to celebrate every moment with stunning design, beautiful colours and add extra delight to your selfies. ​

The Camera Xperience Officer Virat Kohli is ready to welcome the all-new #vivoV23e.​

Get ready to get yours. ​#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/29JpVLa14G — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 15, 2022

However, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared that Vivo V23e 5G will launch in India on February 21.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

A report by MySmartPrice states that Vivo V23e 5G will be priced around Rs. 25,000. The report also mentions that Vivo will offer the smartphone in two colour options — Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold. The former is said to have a Matte AG finish.

However, another report by 91Mobiles states that the third smartphone in the Vivo V23 lineup would be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. Since there is no official confirmation and the launch is imminent, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

As mentioned, Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Malaysia in November. It is being speculated that the Indian version will have similar specifications. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is expected be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, Vivo V23e 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and a super macro sensor, as shown in the microsite. The rear camera will reportedly get a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front is said to get a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi support.

