Vivo V23e 5G price in India and launch schedule has been tipped online. The new Vivo phone is said to come a month after the debut of the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. The Vivo V23e 5G debuted in Thailand last month. The smartphone comes with features including triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and carries 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V23e also offers 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India (expected)

Vivo V23e 5G price in India will be set between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000, 91Mobiles reports citing people familiar with the matter. The smartphone is said to launch in the country as early as February — just a month after the arrival of the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G that are set to debut on January 5.

The Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand at a price of THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone debuted in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colours.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Thailand variant of the Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo V23e 5G has the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Vivo V23e 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo V23e 5G has 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes with a list of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,050mAh battery and weighs 172 grams.

