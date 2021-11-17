Vivo V23e 5G to Launch on November 23, 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased

Vivo V23e 5G will be unveiled on November 23, the company confirmed. The Vivo V23e 5G is being teased extensively in Thailand. The phone's design and key specifications have been revealed via the teaser. The 5G variant comes just days after the launch of the 4G model – Vivo V23e – in Vietnam. Design wise, the Vivo V23e 5G is similar to that of the 4G model, but specifications will differ. The Vivo V23e 4G model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, and the 5G model is likely to be integrated with a different processor.

The virtual launch event of the Vivo V23e 5G will take place on November 23 at 6.30pm GMT+ 7 (5pm IST). The company tweeted on the Vivo Thailand account to share multiple teasers of the Vivo V23e 5G. The phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The charging port and the speaker grille are on the bottom edge of the phone. The Vivo V23e 5G has triple rear cameras at the back inside a rectangular module with the flash sitting beside the sensors. The teasers suggest that the Vivo V23e may come in two gradient colour options – black and blue.

As for specifications, the Vivo Thailand account teased that the Vivo V23e 5G will come with a 44-megapixel natural portrait selfie camera. This is different than the 4G model which is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It is also teased to be 7.36mm thin. Other specifications are not known at the moment. Vivo hasn't teased the V23e 5G's arrival in other markets either, thereby providing no clarity on whether it will be made available in other international markets in the future.

The 4G Vivo V23e has launched in Vietnam for VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800). The Vivo V23e features a 20:9 display and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.