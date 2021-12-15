Vivo V23 Pro has been spotted with multiple listings on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listings suggest some of the specifications of the Vivo smartphone. The Vivo V23 Pro is listed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to run Android 12 out of the box and have multiple RAM + storage configurations. A previous report had claimed that the Vivo V23 Pro smartphone will launch in India sometime during the first week of January 2022.

A Vivo smartphone recently appeared with multiple listings on Geekbench. The listings are for Vivo V2132, which is believed to be the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro. The single-core test scores range from 593 to 679 points, while the multi-core test scores range from 2,655 to 2,829 points. All these listings show similar specifications for the Vivo V23 Pro. The phone is shown to be powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz ARM MT6893Z/CZA processor, which is a codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The Geekbench listings for the Vivo V23 Pro show that it will get 8GB of RAM and run [Android 12]-based skin out-of-the-box. The listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter. It is being speculated that the Vivo smartphone may get multiple RAM + storage configurations when it is launched.

Speaking of which, the Vivo V23 Pro is reported to launch in India on January 4 or the first week of January 2022. The report further mentions that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor.

The Vivo V23 series is said to comprise of vanilla Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro, and Vivo V23e. The vanilla Vivo V23 is said to launch sometime after Vivo V23 Pro. However, a past report stated that both Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro were slated to launch sometime in December.