Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo V23 Pro will reportedly launch in India in the first week of January 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 December 2021 11:09 IST
Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23 series is said to comprise Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro, and Vivo V23e (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 Pro is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • It is said to get multiple RAM + storage configurations
  • Vivo V23 Pro was earlier slated to launch in December

Vivo V23 Pro has been spotted with multiple listings on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listings suggest some of the specifications of the Vivo smartphone. The Vivo V23 Pro is listed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to run Android 12 out of the box and have multiple RAM + storage configurations. A previous report had claimed that the Vivo V23 Pro smartphone will launch in India sometime during the first week of January 2022.

A Vivo smartphone recently appeared with multiple listings on Geekbench. The listings are for Vivo V2132, which is believed to be the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro. The single-core test scores range from 593 to 679 points, while the multi-core test scores range from 2,655 to 2,829 points. All these listings show similar specifications for the Vivo V23 Pro. The phone is shown to be powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz ARM MT6893Z/CZA processor, which is a codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The Geekbench listings for the Vivo V23 Pro show that it will get 8GB of RAM and run [Android 12]-based skin out-of-the-box. The listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter. It is being speculated that the Vivo smartphone may get multiple RAM + storage configurations when it is launched.

Speaking of which, the Vivo V23 Pro is reported to launch in India on January 4 or the first week of January 2022. The report further mentions that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor.

The Vivo V23 series is said to comprise of vanilla Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro, and Vivo V23e. The vanilla Vivo V23 is said to launch sometime after Vivo V23 Pro. However, a past report stated that both Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro were slated to launch sometime in December.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro Specifications, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple Makes Masks Mandatory at US Retail Stores as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Related Stories

Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  3. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to ISS
  4. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  8. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  9. Oppo Unveils Its First Commercial Smart Glass Wearable
  10. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. The Suicide Squad Releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24
  2. Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India
  3. Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
  5. Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch
  6. Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plan in India, Costs Re. 1 for 30 Days
  7. Microsoft Teams Brings End-to-End Encryption Support to One-on-One Calls
  8. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments Utsav in India; Adopts 500 Villages in Maharashtra, Karnataka
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Fare Better as Dogecoin Price Sees Major Movement After Elon Musk' Announcement
  10. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to International Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com