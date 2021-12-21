Technology News
Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Could Come With Dual Selfie Cameras

Vivo V23 Pro will reportedly launch in early January.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 December 2021 12:50 IST
Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Could Come With Dual Selfie Cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TTechnical

Vivo V23 Pro will reportedly get an iPhone-style notch which will house two selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 Pro said to get a full-HD+ display with 440ppi pixel density
  • It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Vivo V23 Pro tipped to launch with a 'Changeable Fluorite Glass' design

Vivo V23 Pro specifications have been tipped by an alleged Google Play Console listing. The smartphone will reportedly launch in India early next month along with the vanilla Vivo V23. Some of the key specifications of Vivo V23 Pro have already been tipped via its Geekbench listing. The Google Play Console listing shows the front of the upcoming Vivo smartphone as well as tips some of its key specifications. Vivo V23 Pro is said to get a full-HD+ display with an iPhone-style notch.

The Google Play Console listing for Vivo V23 Pro was shared through a tweet by a tipster (@TTechinical). The listing shows that the smartphone will get a full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it is shown to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6893 SoC, aka MediaTek Dimensity 1200, paired with 8GB of RAM — as also seen in the Geekbench listing last week. The Vivo smartphone is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V23 Pro's design was also partially shown in the Google Play Console listing. It only shows the front of the smartphone. Vivo's upcoming smartphone is said to get a curved display with thin bezels on all four sides. Vivo V23 Pro is also shown with an iPhone-style notch but it houses two selfie cameras. The tipster also suggests that Vivo may also launch a new colour variant or a new edition for Vivo V23 Pro. The smartphone will reportedly launch in early January.

Last week, Vivo V23 Pro was tipped to launch in India with a 'Changeable Fluorite Glass' design. This means that the back panel will change shades when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light. According to the report, the back panel's material will deliver better light reflection than the anti-glare matte glass. Last year, Vivo showcased a smartphone which had a colour-changing back panel which changed shades at the press of a button and used an electrochromic technology.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro Specifications, Google Play Console, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Could Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
