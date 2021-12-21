Vivo V23 Pro specifications have been tipped by an alleged Google Play Console listing. The smartphone will reportedly launch in India early next month along with the vanilla Vivo V23. Some of the key specifications of Vivo V23 Pro have already been tipped via its Geekbench listing. The Google Play Console listing shows the front of the upcoming Vivo smartphone as well as tips some of its key specifications. Vivo V23 Pro is said to get a full-HD+ display with an iPhone-style notch.

The Google Play Console listing for Vivo V23 Pro was shared through a tweet by a tipster (@TTechinical). The listing shows that the smartphone will get a full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it is shown to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6893 SoC, aka MediaTek Dimensity 1200, paired with 8GB of RAM — as also seen in the Geekbench listing last week. The Vivo smartphone is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

[EXCLUSIVE] Vivo V23 Pro listed on Google Playconsole. Here the first look of Vivo V23 Pro.



- New Colour Variant / Edition Coming.#VivoV23Pro #tamilantechinical pic.twitter.com/3bGpRdJCqi — தமிழன் டெக்கினிக்கல் (Tamilan Techinical) (@TTechinical) December 21, 2021

Vivo V23 Pro's design was also partially shown in the Google Play Console listing. It only shows the front of the smartphone. Vivo's upcoming smartphone is said to get a curved display with thin bezels on all four sides. Vivo V23 Pro is also shown with an iPhone-style notch but it houses two selfie cameras. The tipster also suggests that Vivo may also launch a new colour variant or a new edition for Vivo V23 Pro. The smartphone will reportedly launch in early January.

Last week, Vivo V23 Pro was tipped to launch in India with a 'Changeable Fluorite Glass' design. This means that the back panel will change shades when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light. According to the report, the back panel's material will deliver better light reflection than the anti-glare matte glass. Last year, Vivo showcased a smartphone which had a colour-changing back panel which changed shades at the press of a button and used an electrochromic technology.