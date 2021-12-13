Technology News
Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Tipped to Be in Early January, Expected to Pack a 64-Megapixel Rear Camera

Vivo V23 was previously reported to be expected to launch in December.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 December 2021 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23e 5G was officially revealed in Thailand in November

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 Pro can be released on January 4
  • Vivo V23 is tipped to launch after V23 Pro
  • So far, no specifications are known of the two phones

Vivo is tipped to unveil the Vivo V23 Pro in January 2022, as per a new report. Vivo V23 series is expected to replace the Vivo V21 lineup which was released in April this year. The report also suggests that the base Vivo V23 version will be released after the launch of the Vivo V23 Pro. Vivo V23 Pro is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. Its predecessor, Vivo V21 also packed a 64-megapixel primary rear camera which was paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

A report by 91Mobiles claims Vivo V23 Pro will release on January 4 or sometime during the first week of the month. A past report has mentioned that the base Vivo V23 will be launched in India later this month, but it is now expected to be launched after the Vivo V23 Pro hits the market.

There has been no official word regarding the specifications of both handsets. However, it was [previously reported] that Vivo V23 will have similar specifications to Vivio V21 5G but with an upgraded chipset and camera capabilities. Vivo V21 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM as standard. This Vivo offering packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The primary rear camera is paired with 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensors. Additionally, Vivo V21 5G features a 44-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

On the other hand, Vivo V23e 5G was officially revealed in Thailand in November. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000). It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. In terms of optics, Vivo V23e 5G packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Additionally, its equipped with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The handset also features a 44-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries

