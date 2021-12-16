Technology News
Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design

The colour-changing rear panel on the Vivo V23 Pro is said to react with ultraviolet (UV) light and direct sunlight.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2021 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V23 Pro may come with a distinctive back panel design (Vivo V21 in picture)

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 Pro back reacts to UV rays to change colour
  • The Vivo phone is tipped to launch in India next month
  • Vivo V23 Pro specifications may include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo V23 Pro is tipped to be the first phone to launch in India with a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass' design. This means that the rear colour will shift the shade when exposed to sunlight, and UV light. The new Vivo phone is speculated to debut in India next month. The rumour mill has suggested that the Vivo V23 Pro may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Vivo is also said to have the regular Vivo V23 in the works that may come separately — sometime after the Vivo V23 Pro launch.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91Mobiles reports that the Vivo V23 Pro will come with the colour-changing rear panel that will react with an ultraviolet (UV) light and direct sunlight and deliver different colour patterns. The rear cover material is said to deliver a better light reflection over an anti-glare (AG) matte glass, according to the report. These changes would be marketed as Changeable Fluorite Glass design, it stated.

In September last year, Vivo showcased a phone with a colour-changing back panel that had an electrochromic technology to change shades and move from Pearl White to Deep Blue at a press of a side button.

Vivo sibling OnePlus also in December last year showed off its concept phone OnePlus 8T Concept with a colour-changing film at the back. The film contained metal oxide in glass to change its colour from Dark Blue to Light Silver.

Official details about the Vivo V23 Pro are yet to be revealed. However, 91Mobiles earlier reported that the smartphone will debut in India as early as January 4 or sometime during the first week of the month.

Earlier this week, the Vivo V23 Pro purportedly appeared on benchmark site Geekbench with a model number V2132. The online listings suggested that the phone would include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It would also come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V23 Pro specifications, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo, Changeable Fluorite Glass
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
