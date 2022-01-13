Technology News
  Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India, Vivo V23 5G Up for Pre Orders: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India, Vivo V23 5G Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23 5G is also listed for sale on Flipkart with a delivery date of January 17.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 10:49 IST
Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India, Vivo V23 5G Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Vivo V23 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G sport 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras
  • Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G run on Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12

Vivo V23 Pro 5G goes on sale in India today for the first time. The smartphone comes with a Fluorite AG glass back, which changes colours when exposed to UV light, according to the company. Vivo V23 Pro 5G was launched in India on January 5, alongside the vanilla Vivo V23 5G smartphone which also features the same glass back. Vivo V23 Pro 5G can be ordered today with the earliest delivery date of Friday, January 14. Meanwhile, Vivo V23 5G can be pre-ordered now, and Flipkart lists the delivery date as Monday, January 17.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The price of Vivo V23 5G is set at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 34,990. Meanwhile, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price is set at Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Both Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be available in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold colour options, and customers can purchase the smartphone via the company's official website, Flipkart, and retail channels. Both smartphones were available for pre-order since the launch date. As previously mentioned, Vivo V23 5G can be ordered today with a delivery date of Monday, according to the Flipkart listing, while the earliest delivery date for Vivo V23 Pro 5G is listed as Friday, January 17.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G smartphones offer 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Vivo V23 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Both Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Vivo V23 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Vivo V23 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Vivo V23 5G sports a dual selfie camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Meanwhile, Vivo V23 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. On the camera front, Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, while the remaining camera specs are the same as the vanilla Vivo V23 5G smartphone.

Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G are equipped with under-display fingerprint scanners and include sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. Vivo V23 5G runs on a 4,200mAh battery while Vivo V23 Pro 5G packs a larger 4,300mAh battery. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G come with 44W FlashCharge support.

Both smartphones run on Android 12, with the company's Funtouch OS skin on top. While Vivo V23 5G measures 157.2x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, Vivo V23 Pro 5G measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm and weighs 171 grams, according to the company.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
